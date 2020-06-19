AVoCADo GamesCast #64: Really Complicated Holes

Hey folks! Have you ever wondered how we put together a podcast? Well The Kappa and I are here to explain how. We also spend some time discussing our tastes in games and where we think the industry is headed.

You can listen to the podcast with the embedded player above, or you can subscribe on iTunes, on Google Play, or directly to our podcast feed. You can also download a copy directly from the Internet Archive. Please check out the linkdump on the podcast’s website, and feel free to leave feedback for the podcast.

