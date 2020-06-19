The Atheist Night Thread (June 19)

The Atheist is a lovely little pitch black horror comic, published in 2005. It features a hardcore sceptic – the titular Atheist battling the living dead, a man with uncanny powers of perception, a scientist whose body has been assimilated by intelligent cancer cells, Benjamin Franklin, and Winnipeg. Created by prolific penciller and writer Phil Hester, with art by John McCrea and Will Volley, and lettering by Nate Pride, it’s a sharp tale squeezed into four issues; I don’t know if Hester ever intended for the character to have further adventures, but at least this story made it into trade paperback form.

“When your fears are beyond belief you need a hero beyond believing. Antoine Sharpe is a scalpel in two legs – skeptical, brilliant, ruthless. His mission: Debunk or destroy. When countless teenagers show signs of otherworldly possession, Sharpe and his partner must not only find the truth, but stop the apparent plague from destroying civilisation itself. How far will Sharpe go to save humanity? Farther than you can imagine.”

