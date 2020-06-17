Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: We’ve done adaptations, but what about the other way around? What are some books that were written after a movie or TV series or other medium, that pick up where they left off? The first things I thought of were the Buffyverse comics and the Veronica Mars novels, but even something like Scarlett counts because it came from the popularity of the Gone with the Wind movie.

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

6/24: summer reading assignments (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

7/1: how fast or slow do you read (h/t to Troubled)

7/8: books you’re saving

*** If you have a topic idea, feel free to @ me. If you have a preferred week that isn’t already noted, I’m happy to accommodate what works for you.

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

