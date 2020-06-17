The Wednesday Politics Thread – Black Trans Lives Matter

Hi everyone. I hope you’re doing well.

Trigger warning / content warning – descriptions of violence and murder of Black Trans people

This past week, the ongoing protests in support of Black lives and against police brutality have been taken towards a specific focus, as many marched and protested in support of Black Trans people.

Thousands show up for black trans people in nationwide protests (By Lauren Holt)

Black Trans people are among the most vulnerable, marginalized and attacked populations in the country. Many Black activists, both Trans and Non-Binary, and Cis, have been stressing that the fight for Black people must include the fight for Black Trans people.

Race and gender equality go hand in hand for Black LGBTQ people. We can’t pick only one kind of justice because to examine them both is too complicated or makes some us look at our own complacency. Transphobia and sexism are part of white supremacy, and so it all must go. Trans voices cannot be silenced in this moment… This is the time for our progress to be intersectional and intergenerational; if not all of us, then none of us. All Black people deserve to be heard and be seen in this movement, and the Black identity of LGBTQ people isn’t exclusive of our trans and queerness. There can be no hierarchy created to determine which Black lives are more valuable than others. All systemic violence and discrimination against Black people have to be examined.

When Black lives matter, Black trans people must be freed from discrimination and violence (by Tiq Milan)

I’m linking some organizations and movements that provide support to Black Trans people. If you are able, please consider donating or otherwise showing your support. If you can, please help spread the word.

The Black Trans Advocacy Coalition is a national organization advocating for the rights of Black Trans people.

https://blacktrans.org/

The Trans Justice Funding Project supports Trans justice groups across the country.

https://www.transjusticefundingproject.org/

The Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative is fighting against mass incarceration of Black Trans people.

https://www.snap4freedom.org/

Gays and Lesbians Living In a Transgender Society (G.L.I.T.S) is an organization which supports Trans sex workers.

https://www.glitsinc.org/

The Okra Project employs Black Trans chefs to cook meals for other Black Trans people.

https://www.theokraproject.com/

Additionally, the 2020 Queer Liberation March will take place in New York City on June 28th.

You can find more support options here.

Welcome to Wednesday! Let’s make this day a good one. Please be respectful and considerate, let’s try to assume good faith and good intentions even in people we disagree with, and don’t forget to take a break once in a while. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel. If you have a problem, you can flag the comment, or feel free to contact the mods at avocadomods@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...