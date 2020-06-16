Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 16 (encore from Apr. 20, 2018)

Here to wind up this year’s College Championship with the last game of the two-day final are:

Dhruv, a freshman at Brown, who was inspired by his teachers. He earned $9,000 in yesterday’s contest;

Hannah, a sophomore at UCF, who feels the final is just like playing with your friends. She will have $7,600 from the previous game added to her score today; and

William, a freshman at Tufts, who appreciates his cross-country coach and the Jeopardy! staff. He finished at $0 in the first game of the final.

It was Dhruv all the way today, as he kept building his advantage to a runaway margin. The only suspense going into FJ was who would get second money, as Dhruv had it wrapped up with $18,200 vs. $8,800 for William and $4,600 for Hannah.

DD1 – U.S. FORESTS – New Hampshire’s Black Mountain State Forest has plenty of the paper type of this, the state tree (Dhruv won $2,400 on a true DD.)

DD2 – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – The Snowy Mountains are a range in this country’s Alps (William lost $6,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – EXPLORERS – In the 1850s Paul Du Chaillu became the first European to see & report on this type of ape many believed was a myth (Dhruv lost $600, wisely shutting it down with a runaway in hand and the large-value clues gone.)

FJ – CLASSIC LITERARY CHARACTERS – He declares that one of the people he is trying to emulate is a medieval knight known as Amadis of Gaul

Dhruv bet $19 and wrote “That’s all folks”, finishing at $18,181 for a two-day total of $27,181, good for the trophy and $100,000. William and Hannah were both correct on FJ, as William improved by $8,001 to $16,801, which earned him $50,000 for second place. Hannah doubled up to $9,200 for a two-day score of $16,800, winning $25,000 for third.

Triple Stumper of the day: The players didn’t recognize the Postmates logo.

That’s before our time: No one knew the movie theater job that used to involve reels is projectionist.

This day in Trebekistan: (to Dhruv) “You’re dying to say ‘Let’s make it a true Daily Double.'” “I’m not.” “I know.”

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is birch? DD2 – What is Australia? DD3 – What is gorilla? FJ – Who is Don Quixote?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...