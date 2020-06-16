Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (6/16)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread! Your place to talk about film that you’ve seen and old classics that you may have just discovered.

This year we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the tense submarine thriller, Crimson Tide!

The film stars Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman as an XO and commanding officer, respectively, in the pressure cooker of a submarine as they feud over whether or not to engage in an action that may cause a nuclear war. The film was based on an incident aboard a Soviet submarine during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Director Tony Scott got no cooperation from the Navy. This surprised him a little, since he’d basically done a Navy recruiting movie some years back when he directed Top Gun. Still…. the Navy was not keen on a movie that portrayed a mutiny. Even, you know… a mutiny that was ultimately justified. Scott had to be a little subversive with his shots. A civilian informed that the actual USS Alabama was leaving Pearl Harbor, so Scott brought his boats and helicopters there to film the exterior shots.

Also tense: Quentin Tarantino was an uncredited writer… and Denzel Washington was none too keen about his prolific use of the n-word in his films.



Today’s prompt: which movie made you feel the most tense?

