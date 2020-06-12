Job Rants Thread – 6/12/2020 – Working From Home XII: Resetting the Clock

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Don’t really have a lot to say this week, save for it’s taken me over 5 days to reset my internal clock to get to bed and wake up at a reasonable hour. I can’t be certain, but I think part of my problem might have to do with the fact that my morning commute now consists of a 15 foot walk from my bedroom to my living room, pants optional.

I can’t speak for any of you, but I think that removes a lot of the, I don’t know, urgency of the proceedings? Either way, my head still feels like it’s catching up with the rest of my body, so I leave things to you. Hope everyone’s doing well, otherwise…But not enough to not have something rant about.

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: The sooner your head hits that pillow, the sooner it will clear. Keep to a reasonable cycle, and this whole thing will become just that much more bearable.

