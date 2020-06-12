Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 4 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, June 15th at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|Chrono Cross
|Another Termina
|5
|8
|Xenogears
|
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|6
|6
|Chrono Cross
|
Star-Stealing Girl
|Chrono Cross
|
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
|11
|2
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Corona Jumper
|5
|6
|Chrono Cross
|
Home Time’s Grasslands
|Final Fantasy VII
|
One-Winged Angel
|8
|4
|Final Fantasy VII
|Jenova Absolute
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Termina Field
|7
|9
|Space Channel 5
|
Space Ship: Strut
|Baldur’s Gate
|Main Theme
|7
|7
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|Kirby Super Star
|
Meta Knight’s Revenge
|11
|5
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|
Clock Town Day 3
|The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
|Lost Woods
|7
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Opening
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Chop Chop Master Onion
|10
|7
|Donkey Kong 64
|Jungle Japes
|Final Fantasy VII
|Main Theme
|11
|2
|Xenogears
|Flight
|PaRappa the Rapper
|
Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken
|6
|6
|Parasite Eve
|Arise Within You
|Final Fantasy IX
|
Crossing Those Hills
|10
|3
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|
A pirate I was meant to be
|Final Fantasy IX
|Crystal World
|9
|4
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|
You Blow My Mind
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Liberi Fatali
|10
|3
|Koudelka
|Dead
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version)
|5
|7
|Grandia
|
Edge of the World
You want some ties with that? Except…you don’t want ties, because I’m breaking them? Eh, ship it.
Suikoden II – The Chase beats Chrono Cross – Star-Stealing Girl
Rockman & Forte – Dynamo Man beats Baldur’s Gate – Main Theme
PaRappa the Rapper – Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken beats Parasite Eve – Arise Within You