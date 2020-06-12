Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 4 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 15th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Another Termina 5 8 Xenogears Shevat- The Wind is Calling Suikoden II The Chase 6 6 Chrono Cross Star-Stealing Girl Chrono Cross Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World 11 2 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper 5 6 Chrono Cross Home Time’s Grasslands Final Fantasy VII One-Winged Angel 8 4 Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 7 9 Space Channel 5 Space Ship: Strut Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 7 7 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man Kirby Super Star Meta Knight’s Revenge 11 5 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Clock Town Day 3 The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 7 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Opening PaRappa the Rapper Chop Chop Master Onion 10 7 Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 11 2 Xenogears Flight PaRappa the Rapper Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken 6 6 Parasite Eve Arise Within You Final Fantasy IX Crossing Those Hills 10 3 The Curse of Monkey Island A pirate I was meant to be Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 9 4 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike You Blow My Mind Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali 10 3 Koudelka Dead Moon: Remix RPG Adventure D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version) 5 7 Grandia Edge of the World

You want some ties with that? Except…you don’t want ties, because I’m breaking them? Eh, ship it.

Suikoden II – The Chase beats Chrono Cross – Star-Stealing Girl

Rockman & Forte – Dynamo Man beats Baldur’s Gate – Main Theme

PaRappa the Rapper – Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken beats Parasite Eve – Arise Within You

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...