Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 4 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 15th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Another Termina 5 8 Xenogears
Shevat- The Wind is Calling
Suikoden II The Chase 6 6 Chrono Cross
Star-Stealing Girl
Chrono Cross
Dream of the Shore Bordering Another World
 11 2 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits
Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper 5 6 Chrono Cross
Home Time’s Grasslands
Final Fantasy VII
One-Winged Angel
 8 4 Final Fantasy VII Jenova Absolute
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Termina Field 7 9 Space Channel 5
Space Ship: Strut
Baldur’s Gate Main Theme 7 7 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man
Kirby Super Star
Meta Knight’s Revenge
 11 5 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Clock Town Day 3
The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 7 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Opening
PaRappa the Rapper
Chop Chop Master Onion
 10 7 Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes
Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 11 2 Xenogears Flight
PaRappa the Rapper
Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken
 6 6 Parasite Eve Arise Within You
Final Fantasy IX
Crossing Those Hills
 10 3 The Curse of Monkey Island
A pirate I was meant to be
Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 9 4 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
You Blow My Mind
Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali 10 3 Koudelka Dead
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version)
 5 7 Grandia
Edge of the World

You want some ties with that? Except…you don’t want ties, because I’m breaking them? Eh, ship it.

Suikoden II – The Chase beats Chrono Cross – Star-Stealing Girl

Rockman & Forte – Dynamo Man beats Baldur’s Gate – Main Theme

PaRappa the Rapper – Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken beats Parasite Eve – Arise Within You