A FINE Day For A Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! A nice shuffle seems like a mighty fine way to take your mind off of things… so it’s a good thing that our word of the day is FINE!

Take a Fine look at your shuffle and share your favorite songs with the word Fine in the tittle of them! But if you can’t find any Fine songs with a fine-toothed comb, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy Shuffling!

