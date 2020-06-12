Shoeless Trivia: Rivers

Wet and wild.
- The Dancing Girl statue, seen below, is an artifact on the ancient civilization associated with what river? Though it was found by a British archaeologist in 1926, ownership of the statue is now disputed.
- The Orange River forms part of the border between Namibia and what other country?
- The world’s largest power station (in terms of installed capacity) is what facility on the Yangtze River that came online in 2012?
- Name the river depicted in this screenshot from the video game Assassin’s Creed II. The river shares its name with a character from a later game in the series.
- Name the American poet heard here, reading an excerpt from one of his earliest poems.
Answers
- Indus River
- South Africa
- Three Gorges Dam
- Arno River
- Langston Hughes
