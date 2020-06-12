Games

Shoeless Trivia: Rivers

Wet and wild.

  1. The Dancing Girl statue, seen below, is an artifact on the ancient civilization associated with what river? Though it was found by a British archaeologist in 1926, ownership of the statue is now disputed.strivia187_1
  2. The Orange River forms part of the border between Namibia and what other country?
  3. The world’s largest power station (in terms of installed capacity) is what facility on the Yangtze River that came online in 2012?
  4. Name the river depicted in this screenshot from the video game Assassin’s Creed II. The river shares its name with a character from a later game in the series.strivia187_2
  5. Name the American poet heard here, reading an excerpt from one of his earliest poems.
Answers

  1. Indus River
  2. South Africa
  3. Three Gorges Dam
  4. Arno River
  5. Langston Hughes

