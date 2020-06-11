The Definitive Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from the Avocado’s very own KingKat:

What remixes or live versions have supplanted the original in your mind?

We’ve discussed remixes, dubs and alternate versions before and also had a thread devoted to live albums, but I thought this fresh spin and more personal take on familiar topics might be interesting.

As for the fresh spin on that familiar Bowie song, here’s the video that KingKat posted:

I like the U.S. single version from 1974:

Personally I don’t think either is a replacement for the original, but there are enough noticeable differences in both to make for a nice change of pace.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

