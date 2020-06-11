Weekly Games Thread #2 is Retro

Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is your favorite retro re-release, compilation, or collection?

I’m sorry to report that we will be without a new Franchise Festival article again this week, but the column will return on June 19, 2020 with Panzer Dragoon. In the interim, please listen to the new episode of the Franchise Festival podcast – in which Hamilton and I discuss the gameplay and dungeon design of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker with guest host Jasmine – on June 15, 2020.

Also, inspired by Lily’s post, here is an article with resources on how you can directly help Black Lives Matter today: https://www.timeout.com/things-to-do/how-to-support-black-lives-matter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...