Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 9

Introducing today’s contestants:

Zach, an attorney from Virginia, was afraid car manufacturers were going to run out of model names;

Shelli, an editor from Oklahoma, was finding newspaper mistakes at a young age; and

Morgan, a physician from Wisconsin, waited (poorly) on a group of forgiving ministers. Morgan is a two-game champ with earnings of $44,000.

Morgan dominated most of the way, but Zach moved into contention with a double-up on DD2 and held onto a slim lead into FJ with $9,400 vs. $8,900 for Morgan and $2,800 for Shelli.

DD1 (video), $600 – HISTORY OF HUNGARY – For centuries, Hungary was on the front lines of Christian Europe’s battles with Eastern invaders. The Mongols came through in the 1200s, and this empire occupied much of the country from 1541 to 1699. (Morgan won $100 from his leading score of $2,600.)

DD2, $1,200 – HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES – Fisk University in Nashville has a Master’s-to-Ph.D. bridge program in conjunction with this local private university (Zach, who entered the round in the red, doubled up to $9,200 vs. $10,200 for Morgan.)

DD3, $1,600 – THE PLAIN TRUTH – The Colombian Abyssal Plain underlies the south-central part of this sea (With time running out, Zach lost $3,000 from his score of $12,400 vs. $8,900 for Morgan.)

FJ – PRE-CIVIL WAR PRESIDENTS – Encyclopedia Britannica says of him: “After an extended tour of Europe he retired to Concord…& he died in obscurity”

​​Zach and Morgan were correct on FJ, so it was Zach strong wager on DD2 vs. Morgan’s tiny bet on DD1 that determined the outcome. Zach added $8,401 to win with $17,801.

Movie mishaps: Even after Zach missed by saying “Man in the Moon”, his rivals didn’t get the movie with Jim Carrey as Andy Kaufman, “Man on the Moon”. Also, everyone took an incorrect guess for the NBC late night legend who turned down a role in “The King of Comedy”, Johnny Carson.

This day in Trebekistan: Alex showed once again how he is historically unique among game show hosts, as at the top of the show, the first thing he said about the current champ is “he misses a lot of clues”.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Ottoman?

DD2 – What is Vanderbilt?

DD3 – What is the Caribbean?

FJ – Who was Pierce?

