Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 1 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

All songs

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 10th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy VIII
Man with the Machine Gun
 13 1 Final Fantasy IX
Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony
Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon 7 5 Legend of Mana Wanderer’s Path
Final Fantasy IX Vivi’s Theme 11 4 Wave Race 64 Castle City
Final Fantasy IX
Song Of Memories
 3 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Holes In Your Socks (MoonDisc Version)
Legend of Mana
Pain the Universe
 3 9 Parasite Eve Primal Eyes
Chrono Cross
Magical Dreamers
 8 5 PaRappa the Rapper
Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap
Final Fantasy IX
Valla al Flamenco
 11 3 Jet Grind Radio Magical Girl
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Last End 7 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin
Knights of the Holy Spear
Final Fantasy VII
Those Chosen by the Planet
 3 11 Diablo Tristram
Final Fantasy VII
Interrupted By Fireworks
 1 12 Silent Hill Silent Hill Theme
Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Battle Theme 7 4 Final Fantasy Tactics Decisive Battle
Final Fantasy VII
Still More Fighting
 7 8 Final Fantasy VIII Balamb Garden
Blade Runner (1997) Love Theme 6 7 NiGHTS Into Dreams
Amazing Water (Splash Garden)
Final Fantasy Tactics Team Making 6 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version)
Shenmue
Shenhua (Original Version)
 10 2 Diddy Kong Racing
Darkmoon Caverns
Final Fantasy IX Terra 11 3 Sonic Adventure Theme of “Tikal”

Tie time!
Persona 2: Innocent Sin – Knights of the Holy Spear defeats The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – Last End
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) defeats Final Fantasy Tactics – Team Making

Fun Stats About The Top 128

Spoiler

Stats will be available soon! They will also be attached to tomorrow’s post.

Top 128 by group:

I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below.

 

Top 128 by game:

(Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min. -3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min -4))

[collapse]