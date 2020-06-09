Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 4 (Part 1 of 4)

It’s round 4 of the playoffs! 128 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. We’ll be done with this round by Monday; the era of weeks long rounds is over.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 10th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy VIII Man with the Machine Gun 13 1 Final Fantasy IX Melodies Of Life ~ The Layers Of Harmony Brave Fencer Musashi Frost Dragon 7 5 Legend of Mana Wanderer’s Path Final Fantasy IX Vivi’s Theme 11 4 Wave Race 64 Castle City Final Fantasy IX Song Of Memories 3 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Holes In Your Socks (MoonDisc Version) Legend of Mana Pain the Universe 3 9 Parasite Eve Primal Eyes Chrono Cross Magical Dreamers 8 5 PaRappa the Rapper Prince Fleaswallow’s Rap Final Fantasy IX Valla al Flamenco 11 3 Jet Grind Radio Magical Girl The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Last End 7 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Knights of the Holy Spear Final Fantasy VII Those Chosen by the Planet 3 11 Diablo Tristram Final Fantasy VII Interrupted By Fireworks 1 12 Silent Hill Silent Hill Theme Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Battle Theme 7 4 Final Fantasy Tactics Decisive Battle Final Fantasy VII Still More Fighting 7 8 Final Fantasy VIII Balamb Garden Blade Runner (1997) Love Theme 6 7 NiGHTS Into Dreams Amazing Water (Splash Garden) Final Fantasy Tactics Team Making 6 6 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) Shenmue Shenhua (Original Version) 10 2 Diddy Kong Racing Darkmoon Caverns Final Fantasy IX Terra 11 3 Sonic Adventure Theme of “Tikal”

Tie time!

Persona 2: Innocent Sin – Knights of the Holy Spear defeats The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask – Last End

Moon: Remix RPG Adventure – 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) defeats Final Fantasy Tactics – Team Making

Fun Stats About The Top 128

Spoiler Stats will be available soon! They will also be attached to tomorrow’s post. Top 128 by group: I’ve decided listing this out by raw number isn’t interesting; for me at least, the point of tracking groups is to see if “reputation” holds out, ie do the groups that started with the biggest shares stay that way, or do the “weak” groups hold their own? So I’m tracking this in Sheets here. I’m listing group representation as a percentage; for each round, every group “should” have ~4.55%. Groups above that number are overperforming (highlighted green), groups below are under (red). I’m also using lighter shades for groups that fell but are still above 4.55%, and groups that rose but are still below. Top 128 by game: (Songs in bold lost at least half their nominees this round (min. -3). Songs in bolded italics lost at least two thirds (min -4)) [collapse]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...