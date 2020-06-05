The Weekly Shuffle Thread Wants A REVOLUTION!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! With so much disorder and tragedy plaguing the world today, there’s only one word that should be on your mind: REVOLUTION!

Fire up your angriest music and share your favorite songs with the word Revolution in the title of them! But if you’re revolting against revolution songs, don’t feel excluded: you can post any playlist you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you next time!

