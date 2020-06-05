Job Rants Thread 6/5/2020 – Working From Home Edition XI: …Y’all Right?

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

So…

This week.

I mean, I don’t really have anything to say. I’ve thought about it all this week, and…Yeah. What can be said that would either mean anything, or hasn’t already been said a hundred times already? I’ve seen some of you talk about it, but, is the current unrest affecting your work, or workplace, at all? Are you yourselves feeling okay at your jobs? Do you know anyone else affected?

We are living in the most unfortunately interesting of times, my friends. May all of us have the wherewithal to be able to navigate them. Or at least, until 5:00 on a Fri.

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the say, safe trip home if out, (especially in areas of protest) and a great weekend. And remember: Support can come from many different avenues; the most important part is being willing to offer it.

