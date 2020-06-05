Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 5 – Teachers Tournament day ten

Here are the contestants for the conclusion of the two-game final of the Teachers Tournament:

Ben, grade 7-12 vocal music from Michigan, enters this contest with $7,500 from yesterday

Meggie, middle school humanities from New York, holds a slight lead at $7,600; and

Will, grade 8-12 band and choir from Virginia, is a close third with $6,000.

In another well-matched game, Ben began to edge away late in DJ and with the help of DD3, held the lead into FJ with $21,500 vs. $13,200 for Meggie and $11,200 for Will.

DD1, $800 – SOME QUARTER GIVEN – This motto that offers 2 very different options adorns New Hampshire’s quarter (Meggie won $3,000 from her total of $6,400 vs. $5,000 for Ben.)

DD2, $800 – PUBLISHERS – The name of this publisher known for its book fairs is a word meaning “related to education” (Will won $3,400 from his third-place score of $6,600 in what was an all-in situation.)

DD3, $2,000 – WORDS COINED IN THE 1920s – Right on “Q”, this designation for a standard keyboard, first developed for the typewriter, came into use in 1929 (Ben chose to protect his lead by winning $2,500 from his score of $18,600 vs. $11,600 for Meggie.)

FJ – 18TH CENTURY NOVELS – The title character of this 1726 novel reaches 4 different lands as a result of a shipwreck, a storm at sea, pirates and a mutiny

​​Ben and Meggie were correct on FJ, with Ben adding $5,001 to end at $26,501. His two-day total of $34,001 took the title and the $100,000 top prize.

Meggie bet $8,200, improving to $21,400 for a two-day score of $29,000 and $50,000 in real money. Will dropped to $0 for the game and won $25,000 for finishing at $6,000 for the two days.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue, no one knew the desert that is home to Burning Man is in Nevada.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is “Live free or die”?

DD2 – What is Scholastic?

DD3 – What is QWERTY?

FJ – What is “Gulliver’s Travels”?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...