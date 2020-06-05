Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 7 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 8th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 10 8 Planescape: Torment
Deionarra’s Theme
Pokemon Red / Blue Opening 12 3 Tekken 2
Quiet Interim Report
PaRappa the Rapper
Chop Chop Master Onion
 9 7 Final Fantasy VIII
Shuffle or Boogie
Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes 9 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Warp Wet Woods
Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 14 2 Resident Evil 2
Credit Line of Whole Staff (“HEY… IT’S UP TO US”)
Skies of Arcadia Ice Dungeon 6 8 Xenogears Flight
PaRappa the Rapper
Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken
 12 4 Suikoden II Reminiscence
Radical Dreamers
Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1)
 4 11 Parasite Eve Arise Within You
Final Fantasy IX
Crossing Those Hills
 11 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Higher
The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 7 8 The Curse of Monkey Island
A pirate I was meant to be
Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 10 6 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn)
Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 2)
Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 1)
 7 8 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
You Blow My Mind
Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali 12 4 Xenogears
Small Two of Pieces
Final Fantasy VII Anxious Heart 3 9 Koudelka Dead
Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version)
 13 2 Twisted Metal 2
Holland Field of Screams
Grandia
Edge of the World
 9 7 Mario Kart 64
Frappe Snowland

Both Rusty Ruins Zone songs fall, one round short of their fated meeting. Now I guess we’ll never know if the Genesis or Saturn was better. What a shame.