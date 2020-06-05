Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 7 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 8th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Lost Woods 10 8 Planescape: Torment Deionarra’s Theme Pokemon Red / Blue Opening 12 3 Tekken 2 Quiet Interim Report PaRappa the Rapper Chop Chop Master Onion 9 7 Final Fantasy VIII Shuffle or Boogie Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes 9 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Warp Wet Woods Final Fantasy VII Main Theme 14 2 Resident Evil 2 Credit Line of Whole Staff (“HEY… IT’S UP TO US”) Skies of Arcadia Ice Dungeon 6 8 Xenogears Flight PaRappa the Rapper Cheap Cheap the Cooking Chicken 12 4 Suikoden II Reminiscence Radical Dreamers Far Promise ~ Dream Shore (1) 4 11 Parasite Eve Arise Within You Final Fantasy IX Crossing Those Hills 11 5 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Higher The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 7 8 The Curse of Monkey Island A pirate I was meant to be Final Fantasy IX Crystal World 10 6 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 2) Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 1) 7 8 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike You Blow My Mind Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali 12 4 Xenogears Small Two of Pieces Final Fantasy VII Anxious Heart 3 9 Koudelka Dead Moon: Remix RPG Adventure D.J. Saike’s Dance Mix – Mexican Beats – Tilt – Celestial Body (MoonDisc Version) 13 2 Twisted Metal 2 Holland Field of Screams Grandia Edge of the World 9 7 Mario Kart 64 Frappe Snowland

Both Rusty Ruins Zone songs fall, one round short of their fated meeting. Now I guess we’ll never know if the Genesis or Saturn was better. What a shame.

