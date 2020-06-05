The Friday Politics Thread is still in Phase 1

Happy Friday Politicadoes. Short and sweet, because anything I write on Thursday afternoon will be hopelessly out of date by the time you read this.

NJ will be moving to Phase 2 next Friday, which means Al Fresco Dining!

Let’s keep Lyssie’s list of worthy causes to donate to up front:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd

https://bailfunds.github.io/

https://www.gq.com/story/george-floyd-donation-organizations

Everyone stay safe, especially if you are going out to protest. In here, don’t be cruel, have empathy, remember the peace, love and understanding stuff. Do not McSquirrel (threaten harm on anyone), especially in these trying times. Disqus loves us, and we don’t want that to change. If you see something too often, perhaps a clam signal is warranted. If you have any other concerns, flag down a mod, we’re everywhere!

Try to have a non-horrible day!

