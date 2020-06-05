Franchise Festival Podcast – Season 1 Episode 8: The Wind Waker (Part 1)

Christian, Hamilton, and special guest Jasmine identify their favorite indie games before discussing the history, plot, and characters (main and otherwise) of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. King Daphnes’ passing of the generational torch and Tetra’s controversial transformation are scrutinized.

Check it out on your favorite podcast app or on our website. Part 2, which covers gameplay and dungeons in depth, will be out on June 15. Feel free to let us know if you have any questions, suggestions, etc. Thanks for listening!

