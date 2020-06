Actor Noah Wyle was born on June 4, 1971. Among other roles, he played:

John Carter, the “fresh out of med school” doctor on E.R.:

Tom Mason in Falling Skies:

And Flynn Carsen in The Librarian TV Movies & spin-off show, The Librarians:

Happy Birthday to Noah & any of you who are celebrating yours today! And a Very Merry Unbirthday to the rest of us!

