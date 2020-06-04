America’s Dad. Hanks: The Final 4

(Okay, I said I wasn’t going to use any of his movie GIFs, but I’m cheating because I think we could all use a little more Mr. Rogers in our life right now.)

Once again, you all surprise me, as only one of the 4 matches was a tight one. And we had a full discussion about it too. But Catch Me If You Can could not catch up with Saving Private Ryan, losing 22 – 26. Meanwhile, there can be only one… Toy Story, and the Original Recipe it shall be, playing with it’s sequel 29 – 18. Apollo 13 and Big handily beached and benched Cast Away and our favorite Sports movie A League of their Own.

So, is it the Man inside the Toy, the Man inside the Soldier, the Man inside the Space Suit, or the Boy inside the Man???

Only You Can Decide?

Nicolas Cage is probably next, because that was a popular idea when we did Schwarzenegger. Feel free to make your own version of this type of tournament, too!

