Comic Book Review – Avengers Black Widow One – Shot

Avengers Black Widow One-Shot

Since comic book stores were closed due to the pandemic, I kept an eye for comic books wherever I could find them.

My friend and I make a weekly shopping trip to Shop and Save and Wal-Mart. Luckily, Wal-Mart still stocks the DC Comics 100 Page Giants and the Marvel 3 Pack Comics.

I have been getting the 3 Pack Comics, reading them, and mailing them away to others so they can read and enjoy them.

Yesterday, I got a 3 Pack with Avengers Black Widow #1 as the first comic in the pack.

Written by Christos Gage with art by Michele Bandini, this one-shot features Natasha Romanoff’s early days with S.H.I.E.LD. Most of her fellow agents have a lack of faith and trust in her, mostly because of her former ties with the Russian government as one of their top assassins.

Although Natasha has a hard time making friends and gaining their trust, she hits it off with her new combat cohesion officer, Tony Masters. After spending weeks together training and learning fight moves from each other, Natasha is looking for her first assignment in the field. Fury assures her once they get actionable intel to raid a cell of HYDRA agents, she will be included.

The next day, the S.H.I.E.LD. hellicarrier is under attack from within. Prisoners of S.H.I.E.LD. with ties to the Secret Empire and the Sons of the Serpent have staged a jailbreak.

Nick Fury must determine who released the prisoners. Could it be Natasha or is their a double agent hidden in the ranks of S.H.I.E.L.D?

This one-shot is the perfect comic book to prepare yourself for the release of the Black Widow movie. It’s also one of the tie-in comics under the Marvel Gamerverse brand of books. Each Avenger gets a solo story before the action continues in the Marvel’s Avengers video game coming soon.

If you want a taste of the spy game with action, adventure, and intrigue but without the danger of losing your life, pick up this comic book, available now!

