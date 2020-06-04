Weekly Games Thread #2 is No Punching Bag

Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is your favorite competitive game or game mode?

I regret to inform you that there will be no new Franchise Festival article tomorrow. To be perfectly honest, I haven’t been able to get the article together this week amid various other more time-sensitive responsibilities. I apologize and hope to have it back on track next week.

On the plus side, there will be a new episode of the Franchise Festival podcast out tomorrow on The Wind Waker. It’s a good one! I hope it brings you some measure of joy in these challenging times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...