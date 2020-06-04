The Weekly Music Thread Chooses Sides

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Are there any albums where you prefer one side over the other, or have definitely played one side more often than the other one?

BONUS PROMPT: Are there any albums you feel might be improved by “switching” the sides? (i.e. – listening to side two before side one)

This topic came up a while back when The Avocado’s very own Apples and I shared the following discourse in the OT:

In hindsight I just sort of jumped into an entirely different topic there, didn’t I?

As many of us who read Glyph’s excellent Album Spotlight and participated in the subsequent Avocado Music Club discussion can agree, Ritual de lo Habitual has rightfully earned and is still worthy of its classic status. However, as mentioned in the article and discussion, the two sides of the album are distinctly different; while they complement each other extremely well and I have listened to the album in its entirety more often than not, there have also been a significant number of times where I have gone straight for side two for any number of reasons.

With the rise of the CD as the dominant format by the mid-nineties, organizing albums by “sides” soon became a thing of the past for many artists. However, there are still plenty of artists who sequence their albums this way, and with the resurgence of vinyl over the last decade or so it seems more artists and listeners alike are paying attention to this sort of thing again.

Anyway, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...