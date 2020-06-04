George Floyd Protests – What We Can Do To Help

Hi, everyone. I hope you’re all doing well. With the current protests going on, I decided that I want to collect some resources regarding what we can do and how we can help the protesters and victims of police brutality.

The mods have requested that this page be closed to comments, so that it doesn’t just become another Politics Thread. However, if you have any suggestions about it or any recommendations for more resources and information to add to it, you are welcome to make a comment in the PT or some other thread and tag me in it, and I’ll be happy to add it (tag me with @lysiuj:disqus).

This page is based on the header I wrote for the Politics Thread on Wednesday June 3rd; following requests from the community and the mods I am uploading it again as a standalone page. This is intended to remain pinned to the front page for a while, for the benefit of community members who don’t post in the PT, or who weren’t there to see this. I’ll try to keep looking for more resources to add to it and updating the information in it, and as I said above I’ll also be glad to recieve suggestions from others.

Now… this is already a tense and difficult time for all of us, and even more so since these protests started. So I just want to make it clear, that I don’t intend this to be any kind of pressure to take action. This is meant to be a resource for those who want to help and are able to do so; if you can’t, for whatever reason, that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

1. Donations

If you can, please consider donating to one or more of the following organizations, including organizations which post bail for those who have been arrested, as well as movements for legal aid and social justice.

Split a donation among 70+ bail organizations

To donate to a specific bail organization, here’s a long list of organizations in different places

Here’s a list of organizations to support, recommended by Reclaim The Block (who are cuurently not accepting donations after recieving so much support; also recommended by Minnesota Freedom Fund, who are likewise not accepting more donations at this time)

List of organizations supported by Chicago Comunity Bond Fund

More donation options: 5 Organizations Worth Supporting Right Now

Donation options as well as reading recommendations on how to be a good ally: George Floyd Was Murdered. We Must Not Be Silent—Here’s How to Help (by Rachel Epstein)

For more expansive lists of recommended organizations to support in many places around the country (bail, legal aid, community outreach, criminal justice reform): Here’s Where You Can Donate to Help Protests Against Police Brutality (by Claire Shaffer)

2. Other actions you can take

Options for social action (as well as donation options):

How to Support the Struggle Against Police Brutality (by Claire Lampen)

100 ways you can take action against racism right now (by Sara M Moniuszko and Anika Reed)

What You Can Do to Demand Justice for George Floyd and Support Protesters (by Michelle Kim)

A recommendation from our very own spookyfriend – play this playlist on loop on your computer. All ad revenue from the views will go to “the associations that offer protester bail funds, help pay for family funerals, and advocacy listed in the beginning of the video”. More details here.

ETA (6.4.20): If you or people you know are protesting, you should have ways to stay safe. Here are some links Remus posted in his PT header about how to deal with tear gas:

4 TIPS TO NEUTRALIZE TEAR GAS

Water on the Smoke The brilliantly simple Hong Kong method for fighting tear gas.

3. Fighting misinformation

As many of us know, there is a lot of misinformation in the news and social media, painting all the protesters as a violent and destructive mob and minimizing police brutality. So if you can, please consider sharing more accurate information to counter this, here and elsewhere.

