Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Networks tend to not put too many dramas or comedies on during the summer; what’s your favorite summer game show or, if there is a drama or comedy series on them, what is it?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 4TH, 2020:

Baki Part Three (Netflix)

Can You Hear Me? Series Premiere (Netflix)

In My Skin (Hulu)

Itch Series Premiere (BYUtv)

Summer Rush Series Premiere (Food)

The Day (De Dag) Series Premiere (Topic)

Vagrant Queen Season One Finale (Syfy)

We’re Here Season Finale (HBO Max)

FRIDAY, JUNE 5TH, 2020:

Betty Season Finale (HBO Max)

Dear…Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

El Presidente (Amazon)

Queer Eye Season Premiere (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season Premiere (VH1)

The Last Days Of American Crime (Netflix)

13 Reasons Why Season Premiere (Netflix)

Tracker Series Premiere (Cinemax)

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme (Hulu)

SATURDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2020:

Country At Heart (Hallmark)

Dear Class Of 2020 (YouTube)

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It! (HBO)

SUNDAY, JUNE 7TH, 2020:

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season Two Premiere (NatGeo)

I May Destroy You Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Renovation Island Series Premiere (HGTV)

Symon’s Dinners Cooking Out Series Premiere (Food)

30 for 30: Be Water (ESPN)

MONDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2020:

Big Time Bake With Buddy Valastro Series Premiere (Food)

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman Series Premiere (Travel)

Duff Takes The Cake Season Premiere (Food)

LA’s Finest Season Two Premiere (Spectrum)

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 9TH, 2020:

Good Bones Season Premiere (HGTV)

Sticks & Stones Series Premiere (BritBox)

The Last O.G. Season Finale (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10TH, 2020:

Curon (Netflix)

Infinity Train Season Two Premiere (HBO Max)

Lennox Hill Series Premiere (Netflix)

Reality Z Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Un-adventurers Series Premiere (Tastemade)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...