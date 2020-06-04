The Thursday Politics Thread

Morning folks,

I have nothing to say today. I just don’t. This week was always going to be the end result of this sociopath being in the Oval Office. Like, Mad Dog Mattis wrote an op-ed decrying the President as a divider, not a uniter and, like well done, I guess? Thanks for that? Where the hell have you been for the last three and a half years? His successor at the Defense Department, Mark Esper, stated that he does not support using the Insurrection Act, which would allow active duty soldiers to quell unrest on U.S. soil. That’s like the bare minimum here. You don’t get a cookie from me on that. Especially since Trump will likely do what he wants anyway.

Lyssie on the Wednesday Politics Thread linked to organizations that could use our donations yesterday and I think it’s worth keeping them in mind as the country heads into its ninth day of protests. The police are getting tired, 10,000 people have been arrested, but we can keep it going.

Split a donation between 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds, and racial justice organizers

List of Bail Funds for Protestors across the Country

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1yLWGTQIe3967hdc9RSxBq5s6KKZHe-3_mWp5oemd7OA/preview?pru=AAABcpUiX3k%2AY6Q4I6UBtkH3lLz9GVLg0A

5 Organizations Worth Supporting Right Now

For those out protesting today, stay safe. If the police get violent again (and I imagine that they will) here are some links to stay safe amidst dispersal methods like tear gas.

4 TIPS TO NEUTRALIZE TEAR GAS

Water on the Smoke The brilliantly simple Hong Kong method for fighting tear gas.

Welcome to Thursday. Be excellent to each other. Watch out for each other if and when you’re out there.

