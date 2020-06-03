June 2020 TV Preview – Streaming (Ah…The Last Streaming Preview Before Peacock Arrives.)

Hulu

Crossing Swords

Goodhearted hero wannabe Patrick lands his dream job as a squire, only to learn the royal castle is a corrupt hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer, Wendi McClendon-Covey

Premieres June 12th

Love, Victor

Set in the world of the 2018 film, Love, Simon, the series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Starring: Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi HIlson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel, Mason Gooding

Quick Thoughts: I can’t believe Victor has the same homophobic dad as Elena from One Day At A Time. What a thing to be typecast as.

Premieres June 19th

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history – ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

Starring: Padma Lakshmi

Premieres June 19th

Apple TV+

Dear…

The 10-episode documentary series, executive produced by Emmy Award and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler, takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.

Premieres June 5th

Amazon

El Presidente

Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer club in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself at the head of the Chilean soccer association. Drunk with power, he becomes the protégé of soccer godfather Julio Grondona, as well as the FBI’s key to undoing the largest corruption scheme in the world of soccer.

Starring: Andrés Parra, Paulina Gaitán, Karla Souza

Premieres June 5th

Quibi

Royalties

The series follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo, Sara and Pierce, as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week. Each episode will feature real-life music personalities portraying fictitious pop stars, along with original songs.

Starring: Darren Criss, Kether Donohue, Georgia King, Tony Revolori, John Stamos

Quick Thoughts: I love Team StarKid. I love them enough that I made a screechy noise when Brian Holden showed up in the trailer. They write really good, catchy songs and an entire series centered around a new song each episode is an excellent idea. Their cast and guest stars are uniformly wonderful. I genuinely want to hear Mark Hamill in a cowboy hat sing something called “Mighty as Kong”. What I’m saying is that if anything could get me to subscribe to Quibi, it’s this show.

I’m not gonna though.

Premieres June 1st

HBO Max

Karma

Karma takes sixteen contestants, ranging in age from 12 to 15, completely off the grid away from parents and the normal comforts of home to solve puzzles and overcome physical challenges, with the laws of karma setting the rules. This adventure competition series will test the mental and physical stamina of its young contestants as they unravel how their social actions impact their success in the game. Focus, giving, humility, growth, connection, change, and patience are the path to becoming the “Karma Champion.” But more importantly, the players learn one of life’s most profound lessons: “What you give out, you get back.”

Starring: Michelle Khare

Quick Thoughts: Did HBO Max sneakily remake Kid Nation? I mean, it’s not called Kid Nation but they’re taking them away from their parents to make them do challenges and teach them about karma, which honestly sounds terrifying.

Premieres June 18th

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – BMO

When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Starring: Niki Yang

Premieres June 25th

Netflix

Lenox Hill

An intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. With extraordinary access and an unflinching eye, the series shows each physician’s struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, and delves into each patient’s personal journey. From birth to brain surgery, each case offers a rare inside look at the complex, fascinating, and emotional world of medicine.

Premieres June 10th

Curon

After 17 years, a woman returns home with her teenage twins. When she mysteriously vanishes, her children must reckon with a shadowy family legacy.

Starring: Valeria Bilello, Luca Lionello, Federico Russo

Premieres June 10th

The Woods

Set in two time spans: 1994 and 2019 The Woods tells the story of a Warsaw prosecutor, Pawel Kopiński, who is still grieving the loss of his sister from twenty five years ago – the night she walked into the woods at a summer camp and was never seen again. But now, the discovery of a homicide victim – a boy who vanished along with Pawel’s sister – reveals evidence that links him to her disappearance. As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family’s past threaten to tear apart everything that Pawel has been trying to hold together.

Starring: Grzegorz Damięcki, Agnieszka Grochowska, Wiktoria Filus, Hubert Miłkowski, Jacek Koman, Ewa Skibińska, Arkadiusz Jakubik, Magdalena Czerwińska, Adam Ferency, Przemysław Bluszcz, Dorota Kolak, Izabela Dąbrowska, as well as Piotr Głowacki, Cezary Pazura, Arkadiusz Jakubik, Adam Wietrzyński, Jakub Gola, Martyna Byczkowska, Kinga Jasik

Premieres June 12th

Crazy Delicious

In this competition show, daring home chefs tempt the food gods with reinvented classics and fanciful feasts in their quests to win a golden apple.

Starring: Carla Hall, Niklas Ekstedt, Heston Blumenthal, Jayde Adams

Premieres June 24th

