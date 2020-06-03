The Avocado’s Favorite Spider-Man – ROUND 5!

“Miles, the hardest thing about this job is you can’t always save everybody.” – John Mulaney

Sometimes you can’t make sure everyone gets into the finals. However, one of our three losers gained just enough up votes to surge into the final four. This person is…..

JAKE JOHNSON!

Come on, stop crying, dude. You’re moving on to the next round, it’s fine. Stop…stop…okay, we’ll just let him work this out on his own for a bit.

Yes, in an ironic twist, Shameik Moore did not qualify for the finals despite Spider-Verse absolutely dominating the competition. But this means that only one Spider-Verse version and only one live-action version will be able to fight for the main title.

For pictures this time….hmmm…..I…..will put a picture of each Spider-Person with their main love interest. Yeah, that’s the ticket. Vote between them to determine who is the superior Spider-Man!

And, of course, I’d like to use this thread to shine a spotlight on Spider-Man joining the protesters at the Manhattan.

YOU MESS WITH SPIDEY YOU MESS WITH NEW YORK https://t.co/b0Yl45UPey — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) June 3, 2020

While I think we’re a pretty aware bunch at the Avocado, I urge you to be like Spider-Man and get involved with the current fight for justice, whether it be with your time, your money, or any way you can advocate in your community. If you’re looking for a place to get started, Campaign Zero is a great organization advocating common-sense reforms.

Alright, I’ll get off Stan’s Soapbox as we get down to the Semi-Finals and consider….

THE SQUASHED

Shameik Moore

Nicolas Cage

Well, that was quick.

You will have 48 hours to vote from when the second match goes up! Stay Spidey!

