Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Now we bring our attention the person of the day, Christian Cooper, a writer and editor.

Cooper created the first gay character in the Star Trek franchise, Yoshi Mishima, in addition to writing several Marvel comics. He’s an avid birdwatcher.

In media, If Found…., an interactive visual novel came out in May 19 centered on a trans woman in the 1990s Ireland. The dev team is led by a trans woman by the name of Llaura McGee and its published by Annapurna Interactive

In the news, Florida cops murdered a black trans man by the name of Tony McDade. He was just 38.

ACAB and remember, if you can’t protest, be sure to donate to help the protestors out. Here is an example of one. Pride started as a riot. Never forget that.

Optional Topic: Its Pride month! How are you celebrating? What was your first real Pride month like?

