Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 2 – Teachers Tournament day seven

Here are today’s contestants as we continue the semi-finals of the Teachers Tournament:

Meggie, middle school humanities from New York, encourages making mistakes;

Amanda, 7th grade science from Florida, sees a lot of space launches in Cocoa Beach; and

Jenna, high school English from California, assigns “dark books” that gotta have feelings.

This one was never in doubt, as Meggie got off to a fast start and didn’t look back, sailing into FJ with $24,400 vs. $4,800 for Amanda and $3,800 for Jenna.

DD1, $800 – HEAVEN OR HELL – The line “Better to reign in hell than serve in heaven” is from this 17th century poem (Meggie won $3,000 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – GREATEST HITS OF THE SUPREMES – In Marbury v. Madison, John Marshall criticized this sitting president for flouting the law (Jenna lost $2,000 from her score of $5,800 vs. $24,000 for Meggie.)

DD3, $2,000 – DOCUMENTARIES – This 1994 documentary follows 2 inner-city Chicago kids who aspire to become pro basketball players (With one other clue remaining, Meggie lost $5,000 from her total of $27,400 vs. $4,800 for Amanda.)

FJ – AMERICAN FIRSTS – John Ledyard, sailing on Captain Cook’s last voyage in search of the NW passage, was the 1st American to land at what are now these 2 states

​Only Meggie was incorrect on FJ to earn a “boo hiss”, dropping $18 to advance with $24,382.

Sports stumbles: No one knew the first play of a basketball game is the tip-off, or that baseball’s non-defensive position is designated hitter.

Judging the writers: In “Before & After”, Meggie looked like she might be physically ill at the mental image of “Magic Mike Pompeo”.

​Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is “Paradise Lost”?

DD2 – Who was Jefferson?

DD3 – What is “Hoop Dreams”?

FJ – What are Alaska and Hawaii?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...