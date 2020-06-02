Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 4 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 15 4 Wipeout Cold Comfort
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Festival of Servants
 6 8 Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea
Wild Arms Town Theme 10 7 Mario Kart 64 Rainbow Road
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Marble Gallery 6 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
I’m Waiting for the Night
Grim Fandango
The Bone Wagon
 8 6 Xenogears
Singing of the Gentle Wind
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Song of Healing 5 13 Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme
Final Fantasy VII Fighting 11 5 Final Fantasy Tactics Ovelia’s Theme
Super Mario RPG
And My Name’s Bukki (Booster)
 10 7 Final Fantasy Tactics
Bland Logo – Title Back
Super Mario RPG
The Road is Full of Dangers
 9 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version)
The Neverhood
Klaymen’s Theme
 8 5 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Lost Painting
Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman 10 4 The Sims Neighborhood 2
Final Fantasy Tactics Antipyretic 7 8 Jet Grind Radio Sneakman
Space Channel 5
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
 9 6 Panzer Dragoon Saga
Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu
I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2 11 3 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer
Super Mario 64
Bob-Omb Battlefield
 8 9 Ultima Online
Title Theme- Stones
Chrono Cross Another Voyage 8 7 Einhander Badlands

 