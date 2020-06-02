Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 4 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gerudo Valley 15 4 Wipeout Cold Comfort Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Festival of Servants 6 8 Chrono Cross Jellyfish Sea Wild Arms Town Theme 10 7 Mario Kart 64 Rainbow Road Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Marble Gallery 6 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure I’m Waiting for the Night Grim Fandango The Bone Wagon 8 6 Xenogears Singing of the Gentle Wind The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Song of Healing 5 13 Final Fantasy VII Aerith’s Theme Final Fantasy VII Fighting 11 5 Final Fantasy Tactics Ovelia’s Theme Super Mario RPG And My Name’s Bukki (Booster) 10 7 Final Fantasy Tactics Bland Logo – Title Back Super Mario RPG The Road is Full of Dangers 9 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version) The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme 8 5 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Lost Painting Ace Combat 2 Fire Youngman 10 4 The Sims Neighborhood 2 Final Fantasy Tactics Antipyretic 7 8 Jet Grind Radio Sneakman Space Channel 5 Spaceport: Introducing Ulala! 9 6 Panzer Dragoon Saga Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Stage 2 11 3 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer Super Mario 64 Bob-Omb Battlefield 8 9 Ultima Online Title Theme- Stones Chrono Cross Another Voyage 8 7 Einhander Badlands

