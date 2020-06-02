Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 4 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 3rd at 9:00am Pacific
Previous Round’s Results:
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Gerudo Valley
|15
|4
|Wipeout
|Cold Comfort
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
Festival of Servants
|6
|8
|Chrono Cross
|Jellyfish Sea
|Wild Arms
|Town Theme
|10
|7
|Mario Kart 64
|Rainbow Road
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Marble Gallery
|6
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
I’m Waiting for the Night
|Grim Fandango
|
The Bone Wagon
|8
|6
|Xenogears
|
Singing of the Gentle Wind
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Song of Healing
|5
|13
|Final Fantasy VII
|Aerith’s Theme
|Final Fantasy VII
|Fighting
|11
|5
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Ovelia’s Theme
|Super Mario RPG
|
And My Name’s Bukki (Booster)
|10
|7
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|
Bland Logo – Title Back
|Super Mario RPG
|
The Road is Full of Dangers
|9
|8
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|
Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version)
|The Neverhood
|
Klaymen’s Theme
|8
|5
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Lost Painting
|Ace Combat 2
|Fire Youngman
|10
|4
|The Sims
|Neighborhood 2
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Antipyretic
|7
|8
|Jet Grind Radio
|Sneakman
|Space Channel 5
|
Spaceport: Introducing Ulala!
|9
|6
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|
Sona Mi Areru Ec Sanctitu
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Stage 2
|11
|3
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|Super Mario 64
|
Bob-Omb Battlefield
|8
|9
|Ultima Online
|
Title Theme- Stones
|Chrono Cross
|Another Voyage
|8
|7
|Einhander
|Badlands