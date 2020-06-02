Comic Book Review – Superman #680 (Nov 2008)

Superman #680

Written by James Robinson

Art by Renato Guedes

Krypto the Superdog was sent to Earth shortly after Kal-El and the two were reunited and had many adventures together during the 1950s and 60s.

Krypto would meet his demise protecting Superman from the Kryptonite Man during Alan Moore’s two parter, Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?

It wouldnt be until years later that Krypto would be reintroduced in the pages of Superman.

In this issue brought to you by Robinson and Guedes, Superman lies hurt and defeated at the hands of Atlas, the legendary strongman transported to the present day by a mysterious military figure.

As Atlas goes in for the kill, Krypto the Superdog arrives on the scene to protect his master.

Can Krypto protect the Man of Steel from this ancient adversary or will the loveable doggo end up going back to that big farm up in the sky?

It’s Krypto vs. Atlas in a matchup you have to see to believe.

This issue packs a lot of punch, heart, and warmth. I really love that cover of Krypto by Alex Ross to boot. Gone are the days of the hokey version of The Legion of Super-Pets. Every dog has his day and Atlas picked the wrong time to mess with Superman.

Dog is man’s best friend and Krypto is Superman’s, but by the end of this issue, Krypto might win the hearts of the populace of Metropolis as well!

