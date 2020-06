“Icicle”

Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after the Injustice Society of America.

“Swan Thong”

Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again.

Season finale of Legends.

Here’s the Live Chat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...