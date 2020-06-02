The Phantom Tollbooth Night Thread

Author Norton Juster was born on June 2, 1929. His most famous book is the children’s book The Phantom Tollbooth (first published in 1961). Absolutely one of my favorites when I was a kid, the book is about a boy named Milo who takes a crazy trip to a fantasy land. It also features amazing wordplay, like a land where people literally eat their words.

“I thought you were the Weather Man,” said Milo, very confused.

“Oh, no,” said the little man. “I’m the Whether Man, not the Weather Man, for after all it’s more important to know whether there will be weather than what the weather will be.”

