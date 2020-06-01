The Day Thread Decides ‘Eh, Whaddaya Gonna Do?’

A wild hair inserting itself in an orifice neither earhole nor piehole triggered me into signing up to post this Day Thread header.

Said bee in my not-bonnet insistently buzzed at me about this commenting community using a potpourri of portmanteaus to name its collective. You have your partisans for “Avocadoes” and “Avocadoians.” You have the splitter “Politcados” and the informal “’Cados.” For all I know, someone at some time called out the “Comic Strippers.”

My original intent consisted of demanding an agreed-upon nomenclature. But it then occurred to me that demanding standardization made me a jerk to no good purpose. Why should I care what we, you, whoever calls us as long as everyone understands the appellation?

I should not, so I shan’t. Which permits me to aver …

A merry Monday’s commenting to all. Whichever group identity you claim.

