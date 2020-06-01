Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 3 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 2nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy Tactics Apoplexy 9 6 Sonic R
Super Sonic Racing
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
Rainbow Cemetery
 7 10 Super Mario RPG
Fight Against Monsters
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Bloody Tears 9 10 Final Fantasy VIII The Castle
Final Fantasy VII Cosmo Canyon 8 8 Radical Dreamers Day of Summer
Final Fantasy VII
Opening / Bombing Mission
 12 6 Mario Party Rainbow Castle
Einhander Bloody Battle 8 7 Parasite Eve Out of Phase
Buck Bumble Title Screen 11 5 Brave Fencer Musashi
Allucaneet Palace
Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 2 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
Shala Kun’s Reaverbots Problem
Chrono Cross Scars of Time 11 7 Kirby Super Star Cocoa Cave
Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Pop Star 7 11 Wild Arms 2
Resistance Line (Instrumental)
Final Fantasy VII Shinra Theme 8 8 Chrono Cross
Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon
Final Fantasy IX
The Place I’ll Return To Someday
 4 12 Final Fantasy IX Loss of Me
Final Fantasy VII JENOVA 13 3 Banjo-Kazooie
Bubblegloop Swamp
Brave Fencer Musashi Twin Mountain 10 4 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2
Chrono Cross Chronomantique 7 6 Skullmonkeys
Little Bonus Room
Final Fantasy Tactics Tutorial 10 8 Super Smash Bros. Yoshi’s Island

Ties have no place in my Perfect Order.

Final Fantasy VII – Cosmo Canyon beats Radical Dreamers – Day of Summer

Chrono Cross – Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon beats Final Fantasy VII – Shinra Theme

 