Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 3 (Part 3 of 8)

It’s round 3 of the playoffs! 256 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 2nd at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Final Fantasy Tactics Apoplexy 9 6 Sonic R Super Sonic Racing Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Rainbow Cemetery 7 10 Super Mario RPG Fight Against Monsters Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Bloody Tears 9 10 Final Fantasy VIII The Castle Final Fantasy VII Cosmo Canyon 8 8 Radical Dreamers Day of Summer Final Fantasy VII Opening / Bombing Mission 12 6 Mario Party Rainbow Castle Einhander Bloody Battle 8 7 Parasite Eve Out of Phase Buck Bumble Title Screen 11 5 Brave Fencer Musashi Allucaneet Palace Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 2 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne Shala Kun’s Reaverbots Problem Chrono Cross Scars of Time 11 7 Kirby Super Star Cocoa Cave Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Pop Star 7 11 Wild Arms 2 Resistance Line (Instrumental) Final Fantasy VII Shinra Theme 8 8 Chrono Cross Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon Final Fantasy IX The Place I’ll Return To Someday 4 12 Final Fantasy IX Loss of Me Final Fantasy VII JENOVA 13 3 Banjo-Kazooie Bubblegloop Swamp Brave Fencer Musashi Twin Mountain 10 4 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 Chrono Cross Chronomantique 7 6 Skullmonkeys Little Bonus Room Final Fantasy Tactics Tutorial 10 8 Super Smash Bros. Yoshi’s Island

Ties have no place in my Perfect Order.

Final Fantasy VII – Cosmo Canyon beats Radical Dreamers – Day of Summer

Chrono Cross – Dead Sea – Tower of Geddon beats Final Fantasy VII – Shinra Theme

