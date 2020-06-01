Games

Shoeless Trivia: Saints

Because you can’t spell “Vatican darling” without T-R-I-V-I-A.

  1. St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital was founded by what Lebanese-American comedian and actor whose long running eponymous sitcom was originally titled Make Room For Daddy?
  2. Castries is the capital city of what nation that is named for the patron saint of the blind? It is the only sovereign nation named for a historical woman.
  3. The delightful triptych seen below, titled The Temptation of St. Anthony, is an early 16th century work by what Netherlandish painter?strivia183_1
  4. What corporation owns the naming rights for the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints?
  5. “Saint Louis Blues” is a 1914 composition by what self-declared Father of the Blues? Though born in Alabama, he is closely associated with Memphis, Tennessee, particularly by Grammy-winning Jewish pedestrians.
Answers

  1. Danny Thomas
  2. Saint Lucia
  3. Hieronymus Bosch
  4. Mercedes-Benz
  5. W.C. Handy

