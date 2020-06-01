Shoeless Trivia: Saints

Because you can’t spell “Vatican darling” without T-R-I-V-I-A.
- St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital was founded by what Lebanese-American comedian and actor whose long running eponymous sitcom was originally titled Make Room For Daddy?
- Castries is the capital city of what nation that is named for the patron saint of the blind? It is the only sovereign nation named for a historical woman.
- The delightful triptych seen below, titled The Temptation of St. Anthony, is an early 16th century work by what Netherlandish painter?
- What corporation owns the naming rights for the home stadium of the New Orleans Saints?
- “Saint Louis Blues” is a 1914 composition by what self-declared Father of the Blues? Though born in Alabama, he is closely associated with Memphis, Tennessee, particularly by Grammy-winning Jewish pedestrians.
Answers
- Danny Thomas
- Saint Lucia
- Hieronymus Bosch
- Mercedes-Benz
- W.C. Handy
