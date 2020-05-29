RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12: Grand Finale Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to the Grand Finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12!

Last week, the queens recapped the season in a virtual slumber party, and tonight, this season’s top 3 will lipsync for the crown!

Will America’s Next Drag Superstar be Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, or Jaida Essence Hall? For the first time in several seasons, it really could be anyone’s game.

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so please exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags.

Especially spoilery details – including the results of lipsyncs and the eventual winner – are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy tonight’s finale!

