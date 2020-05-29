The Avocado’s Favorite Spider-Man – ROUND 3!

“And I will crush that Spider-Man and I will crush that Spider-Man and yet another Spider-Man til I’m…the SPIDER-MAAAAAAAAAAAN!” – Titus Andromedon

Walloping’ Websnappers, the spiders have trapped other spiders in their web and eaten the other spiders. But one entrapped Spider-Man has managed to break loose and lives to fight another day and that Spider-Man is….

Shinji Tôdô

Yes, Spider-Man and Leopardon live to fight on another day! The nostalgia for 1970s Spider-Men is strong in this tournament.

I know the villain idea was a little counter-intuitive so I’m going to go easy and post a picture of each Spider-Person in their secret identity this round. I know at least one of the nominees has some personal controversy, but I trust we’ll be able to discuss those maturely if we deem it worthy of discussion.

There’s going to be an even number of matches this round composed of all-human nominees so this will be the only round until the final four where none of the losers will advance!

But now let us bow our Spider-heads and mourn the Squashed (and Uncle Ben.)

THE SQUASHED

Paul Soles

This Dog

Yuri Lowenthal

Nathan Fillion

This Wildly Corroded Can of Spider-Man Pasta

Donald Glover

Nicholas Hammond

Covered In Spiders, Man

Andrew Garfield

Dan Gilvezan

Since this is going up late, you have until the end of May 31st PST to vote!

