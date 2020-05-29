The Goon & Franky Night Thread

Even the undead fear The Goon. The toughest mob boss on Lonely street, wringing extortion money out of zombies, werewolves, vampires and cranky old ladies who don’t cotton with the price of canned cream corn.

Goon and his short tempered right hand man Franky were created by Eric Powell, originally at Avatar press in 1998.

When the title moved to Dark Horse, Goon crossed over with characters like Hellboy, and Dethklok.

In my favorite issue, #10, The Goon and his pals play the 3 ghosts who terrorize the Zombie Priest Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

