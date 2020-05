Happy Thursday, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is your favorite hub area or overworld?

Please be sure to join us tomorrow after 8:00 AM EST in Franchise Festival as we cover the explore of the Mega Man Zero series. The article will be accompanied by an interview with GameXplain‘s Ash Paulsen, who really knows his stuff when it comes to all things Mega Man. Don’t miss it!

