The Weekly Music Thread Got Peanut Butter in My Chocolate!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

Before we get to this week’s discussion prompt, a word from our sponsor:

And now, back to the Weekly Music Thread!

This week’s discussion prompt comes from the Avocado’s very own Glyph (with an assist from an omnipotent eyeball):

Which unlikely musical hybrids do you think work? Let us know down below!

By the way, here is the song TCRM posted:

This is the opening track from the Secret Machines’ brilliant 2004 album Now Here Is Nowhere. If Glyph’s description intrigued you at all I highly recommend that you check it out, along with the rest of the album. And if that’s not enough to convince you, David Bowie was enough of a fan that he interviewed them for radio in 2006.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...