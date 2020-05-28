Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With the launch of HBO Max this week, what original series are you most keen for or what kind of show do you wish they’d put on their service?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

Special Note: Some streaming services are moving various shows up to new dates and may not be accounted for in this list due to the Coronavirus and people on home lockdowns.

THURSDAY, MAY 28TH, 2020:

Confessional (Shudder)

Dorohedoro (Netflix)

Intuition (La corazonada) (Netflix)

National Theatre At Home: This House (YouTube)

Questlove’s Potluck (Food)

Who Killed the Co-Ed?: An ID Mystery (ID)

FRIDAY, MAY 29TH, 2020:

Central Park Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Haircut Night In America (CBS)

Jesus Trejo: Stay At Home Son (Showtime)

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery (ID)

Ponmagal Vandhal (Amazon)

Ramy Series Premiere (Hulu)

Space Force Series Premiere (Netflix)

Somebody Feed Phil Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Vast Of Night (Amazon)

SATURDAY, MAY 30TH, 2020:

20/20 On ID Investigates: My Father BTK (ID)

Heartland Docs, DVM Season Premiere (NatGeo Wild)

Nate And Jeremiah: Save My House Season Premiere (HGTV)

The Captive Nanny (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, MAY 31ST, 2020:

Celebrity Family Feud Season Premiere (ABC)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Groomzilla (Up)

Laurel Canyon (Epix)

Match Game Season Premiere (ABC)

My Husband’s Deadly Past (Lifetime)

Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak (Reelz)

Press Your Luck Season Premiere (ABC)

Quiz (AMC)

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein? (Reelz)

MONDAY, JUNE 1ST, 2020:

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook Season Finale (Food)

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart Season Finale (Food)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season Premiere (Bravo)

Iconic: TLC (The CW)

Royalties Series Premiere (Quibi)

Seachange (Acorn TV)

The Other Way Season Premiere (TLC)

Vanished In New Canaan: An ID Mystery (Investigation Discovery)

TUESDAY, JUNE 2ND, 2020:

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story Season Two Premiere (USA)

Fuller House Season Five, Part Two Premiere (Netflix)

Maxx Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story (Investigation Discovery)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3RD, 2020:

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special (CMT)

Spelling The Dream (Netflix)

