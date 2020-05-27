Werewolf 123 : Five Night at Fitness 2: Sister Location Day Eight

Spooky had some thoughts about this current predicament. First of all, she had been so rudely denied a gun to protect herself, and then she was flung from a box after trying to find out who the REAL moderator was.
In fact, she had suffered such injustice, that the moderator had only remembered mid-writeup that she was supposed to be a bunny! Ah well, at least her death could still be quick and painless…
“Do you want to see the scooping room?”
SCREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECH
SPOOKY has died. She was VANILLA TOWN
The night staff wearily eyed each other. There was still no way out, and still more night to come. If they could band together, they’d no doubt get out of this alive. The only problem was trusting your fellow man, when they aren’t men at all…let alone human.
Hoping for any indication of hope, they listened for a message on the answering machine…only to be met with:
FAZBEAR ENTERTAINMENT™ SECURITY GUARD (TOWN)
6 Players will have the honor and privilege of becoming an integral gear in the machine that is Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™. Their goal is to help eliminate any potential threat to the franchise by collectively voting for the controlled shocking of one person per night.
If investigated, their role will be revealed as “TOWN”
ANIMATRONICS (Wolves)
The wolves consist of 1 Animatronic. Little is known about their identities or motives…or how they’ve managed to infiltrate Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™. What is known, is they pose a threat to the honest employees and must be defeated for a town victory.
The wolves will share a QT, but each night a different wolf gets to determine who they kill. Their kill confirmation will be sent to me from their individual QT’s. In the event a wolf dies, the next wolf in line gets to choose their target. Each wolf get’s one kill per night with the exception of Funtime Freddy. The Wolves win if their numbers are equal to town’s.
If investigated, their role will be revealed as “WOLF”
Night 1: Funtime Chica-One Kill Night 2: Ballora-One Kill Night 3: Funtime Freddy-GO GET ‘EM!: Two Kills. If the Maintenance Official is killed, they revert to one kill.
Night 4: Circus Baby-One Kill
Night 5: ████████-One Kill FUNTIME FOXY (SK) Ever since they bought Funtime Chica; no one wanted to play with Foxy. No one wanted to hear her songs. A performance was demanded of him, and it delivers. Funtime Foxy is given one kill per night. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “???” SPRINGTRAP: (JAILER) SPRINGTRAP is a jailer with a special possible win condition. Due to mysterious and nefarious reasons, The jailer wishes to personally destroy the Animatronics without any interference. They may jail one person per night to prevent that person from being nightkilled. This also blocks that person’s night action if they have any. The jailer may not jail the same person on consecutive nights, and they may also not jail themselves. If the jailer is still alive during normal wolf win conditions, the wolves lose. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “TOWN” FAZBEAR ENTERTAINMENT MAINTENANCE OFFICIAL™ (INVESTIGATOR) The Maintenance Official is sent to investigate rumors that another “’87 Incident” may be upcoming. The identity of this official is to remain classified as to not startle employees. Once per night the Maintenance Official may investigate one player. With the exception of GO GET’ EM nights where they get two investigations. If Funtime Freddy is eliminated, the Investigator resumes their normal once per night investigations. DEE DEE (WILDCARD) The Wildcard is a one time role and may be activated upon the player’s discretion. Once activated, a single player chosen completely at random will die either at twilight or during the night. Including possibly, themself. If investigated, their role will be revealed as “???”
1.
Captain Video
2. Tobias Morpheus
3. Louie (formerly Jude)
4.
Indy
5. Goat
6.
May
7.
Corporal Hicks
8.
Side Character
9.
Raven and Rose
10.
Cop on the Edge-Ish
11.
Hoho
12.
Hayes
13.
malthusc
14.
Lindsay
15. Snugs
16. MSD
17.
DW
18. Sic
19.
April
20.
Grump
21.
Owen
22.
Spooky
23.
Jake
24.
Gramps
25. Nate
No quoting from QT’s.
A tie at twilight results in RNG kill.
No game talk after Twilight plz.
Please be respectful of your fellow players and their playstyles. Attack arguments, not people.
Please keep conversations out of the vote thread. I know this isn’t normally a rule but it will make my life much easier.
Thank you, and remember to smile; you are the face of Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™.
Twilight will be Thursday, May 28th at 8PM EST. Thank you, and remember to smile; you are the face of Freddy Fazbear’s Fitness™!