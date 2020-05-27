The Avocado’s Favorite Spider-Man – ROUND 2!

“Wealth and fame he’s ignored/ Action is his reward.” – Joey Ramone et al.
Well, folks, once again I have been hoisted by my own red and blue Underoos petard. The first round of a tournament by me has eliminated my personal favorite Spider-Man. Drat!
21 Spider-Men/Women/Dogs/Pigs/Pasta have advanced to this second round. In order to round it out, the loser with the most upvotes is also advancing. And that winner of runner-ups is….
NICHOLAS HAMMOND!
That’s right, all the live-action Spider-Men and both Spider-Men who were in The Sound of Music are still in the game.
Each match this round will be 1.) late and 2.) represented by the first villain each incarnation faced. It’ll sure be a sticky wicket, eh wot!
Wow, this tournament’s bringing out a lot of European dialects in me. Must repress that.
As was the way last round, the highest upvoted loser will also move on to the next round. For now, consider the squashed.
THE SQUASHED
- Josh Keaton
- Tress MacNeille
- Muppet Babies Spider-Man
- Titus Andromedon
- Spiders-Man
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Rino Romano
- Mike Henry
- David Ashby
- Sam Riegel
- Rene Auberjonois
- Drake Bell
- Reeve Carney
- Ted Schwartz
- Tevfik Sen
- Michael Curran
- Joey Ramone
- Robbie Daymond
- Mary Faber
Yes, folks, I am sorry to report that the Spectacular Spider-Man, the definitive portrayal of Spider-Man, has fallen. While I urge you to find a way to watch the show, I will post this mildly verbally NSFW video of Josh Keaton reading 1967 Spider-Man memes in his honor.