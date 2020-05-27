The Avocado’s Favorite Spider-Man – ROUND 2!

“Wealth and fame he’s ignored/ Action is his reward.” – Joey Ramone et al.

Well, folks, once again I have been hoisted by my own red and blue Underoos petard. The first round of a tournament by me has eliminated my personal favorite Spider-Man. Drat!

21 Spider-Men/Women/Dogs/Pigs/Pasta have advanced to this second round. In order to round it out, the loser with the most upvotes is also advancing. And that winner of runner-ups is….

NICHOLAS HAMMOND!

That’s right, all the live-action Spider-Men and both Spider-Men who were in The Sound of Music are still in the game.

Each match this round will be 1.) late and 2.) represented by the first villain each incarnation faced. It’ll sure be a sticky wicket, eh wot!

Wow, this tournament’s bringing out a lot of European dialects in me. Must repress that.

As was the way last round, the highest upvoted loser will also move on to the next round. For now, consider the squashed.

THE SQUASHED

Josh Keaton

Tress MacNeille

Muppet Babies Spider-Man

Titus Andromedon

Spiders-Man

Neil Patrick Harris

Rino Romano

Mike Henry

David Ashby

Sam Riegel

Rene Auberjonois

Drake Bell

Reeve Carney

Ted Schwartz

Tevfik Sen

Michael Curran

Joey Ramone

Robbie Daymond

Mary Faber

Yes, folks, I am sorry to report that the Spectacular Spider-Man, the definitive portrayal of Spider-Man, has fallen. While I urge you to find a way to watch the show, I will post this mildly verbally NSFW video of Josh Keaton reading 1967 Spider-Man memes in his honor.

Voting ends 48 hours after last match is posted!

