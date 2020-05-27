Return to Space: NASA Space X Launch Live Chat

I’ve loved space travel ever since I saw Apollo 13 in the theater, back in the halcyon days of 1995. I went to space camp not once, but twice, pulled 3.5 gs in a centrifuge and built scale models of every space craft from Mercury through the Shuttle.

If all goes according to plan, today will mark the United States’ return to manned spaceflight, in the first capsule since Apollo-Soyuz in 1975, and the first two man crew since the early Shuttle era.

Much has changed, but one thing that remains the same is the magic of seeing actual living people use science to leave the earth. Let’s all enjoy this moment together, shall we? Scheduled liftoff is 3:33 CST.

