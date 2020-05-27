Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Erotic Literature (05/27/2020)

She looked at him with that odd mix of confusion and desire which he’d come to know so well over the last few days. Desire for his flawless mind which could conjure up the most profound of thoughts in a moment. Like why he’d left the fridge door open the other night. Desire for his body — there was nothing which got her worked up quite like thinking about his perfect lungs. Good donor material. And yet she was also, as so often, very confused. By the look on her face, he surmised she’d misplaced her car keys again.

Not to be deterred, they moved closer to each other. Breathing ever more heavily as their heart rates went up and their skin started glistening with sweat, their minds in unison about what was about to happen. What had to happen.

The bathroom needed to be cleaned.

Anyway, right: So I’ll probably never make it as a big writer of the genre (or any genre, maybe except sexting), but Kaywise was kind enough to suggest the topic and I quite like it, so here we are, talking about sexy words!

Do you read erotic literature? If so, how much, and what sort?

Do you write it?

Recommendations?

Stuff to avoid?

Things you look for/appreciate in the genre?

Tropes you like/hate?

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

