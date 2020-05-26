Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 15 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!



PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 27th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross Dreamwatch of Time 10 2 SaGa Frontier Battle #5 Sonic Adventure Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park 7 6 Pokemon Red/Blue Silph Co Final Fantasy VII Gold Saucer 8 6 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston Tetris Attack Blargg stage 7 7 MegaMan X4 Opening Stage – Zero J et Grind Radio Everybody Jump Around 6 6 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Calling the Four Giants 5 8 Vagrant Story Staff Roll Seaman Something Really BAD 10 1 The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast Goldeneye 007 Runway 7 7 Descent 2 Are You Descent? Super Mario 64 Dire Dire Docks 8 3 Wipeout Cairodrome Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kurosu’s Theme 6 5 Final Fantasy VIII Fragments of Memories Final Fantasy Tactics Back Fire 2 10 Vagrant Story Ifrit Brave Fencer Musashi Run Sword Fighter! 6 3 Daikatana Ice Passages Medley Super Mario 64 Koopa Road 11 1 Fallout 2 Dream Town Grim Fandango Ninth Heaven 11 1 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Opening Castlevania: Symphony of the Night The Tragic Prince 9 3 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Mysterious Cave 8 5 Einhander Chase

Somebody call the winner of Survivor: Blood vs Water, because it’s time for ties, son!

MegaMan X4 – Opening Stage – Zero wins over Tetris Attack – Blargg Stage

Jet Grind Radio – Everybody Jump Around wins over Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – 0² Battle

Descent 2 – Are You Descent? wins over Goldeneye 007 – Runway

