Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 15 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Previous Round’s Results:
|Chrono Cross
|
Dreamwatch of Time
|10
|2
|SaGa Frontier
|Battle #5
|Sonic Adventure
|
Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park
|7
|6
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Silph Co
|Final Fantasy VII
|Gold Saucer
|8
|6
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|
Return to Houston
|Tetris Attack
|Blargg stage
|7
|7
|MegaMan X4
|
Opening Stage – Zero
|Jet Grind Radio
|
Everybody Jump Around
|6
|6
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|0² Battle
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|
Calling the Four Giants
|5
|8
|Vagrant Story
|Staff Roll
|Seaman
|
Something Really BAD
|10
|1
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|
The Barbery Coast
|Goldeneye 007
|Runway
|7
|7
|Descent 2
|
Are You Descent?
|Super Mario 64
|Dire Dire Docks
|8
|3
|Wipeout
|Cairodrome
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Kurosu’s Theme
|6
|5
|Final Fantasy VIII
|
Fragments of Memories
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Back Fire
|2
|10
|Vagrant Story
|Ifrit
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|
Run Sword Fighter!
|6
|3
|Daikatana
|
Ice Passages Medley
|Super Mario 64
|Koopa Road
|11
|1
|Fallout 2
|Dream Town
|Grim Fandango
|Ninth Heaven
|11
|1
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Opening
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|
The Tragic Prince
|9
|3
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998)
|Mysterious Cave
|8
|5
|Einhander
|Chase
Somebody call the winner of Survivor: Blood vs Water, because it’s time for ties, son!
MegaMan X4 – Opening Stage – Zero wins over Tetris Attack – Blargg Stage
Jet Grind Radio – Everybody Jump Around wins over Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – 0² Battle
Descent 2 – Are You Descent? wins over Goldeneye 007 – Runway