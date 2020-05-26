Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Playoffs, Round 2 (Part 15 of 16)

It’s round 2 of the playoffs! 512 songs remain, and will face off in groups of 32 per day. No more byes, so all the heaviest hitters are here!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 am Pacific the day after they post, or for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, May 27th at 9:00am Pacific

Previous Round’s Results:

Chrono Cross
Dreamwatch of Time
 10 2 SaGa Frontier Battle #5
Sonic Adventure
Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park
 7 6 Pokemon Red/Blue Silph Co
Final Fantasy VII Gold Saucer 8 6 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
Return to Houston
Tetris Attack Blargg stage 7 7 MegaMan X4
Opening Stage – Zero
Jet Grind Radio
Everybody Jump Around
 6 6 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
Calling the Four Giants
 5 8 Vagrant Story Staff Roll
Seaman
Something Really BAD
 10 1 The Curse of Monkey Island
The Barbery Coast
Goldeneye 007 Runway 7 7 Descent 2
Are You Descent?
Super Mario 64 Dire Dire Docks 8 3 Wipeout Cairodrome
Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kurosu’s Theme 6 5 Final Fantasy VIII
Fragments of Memories
Final Fantasy Tactics Back Fire 2 10 Vagrant Story Ifrit
Brave Fencer Musashi
Run Sword Fighter!
 6 3 Daikatana
Ice Passages Medley
Super Mario 64 Koopa Road 11 1 Fallout 2 Dream Town
Grim Fandango Ninth Heaven 11 1 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Opening
Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
The Tragic Prince
 9 3 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death
Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Mysterious Cave 8 5 Einhander Chase

Somebody call the winner of Survivor: Blood vs Water, because it’s time for ties, son!

MegaMan X4 – Opening Stage – Zero wins over Tetris Attack – Blargg Stage

Jet Grind Radio – Everybody Jump Around wins over Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards – 0² Battle

Descent 2 – Are You Descent? wins over Goldeneye 007 – Runway